Intra-district resumption of bus services brings only partial relief to industries

31 August 2020 20:58 IST

TIRUCHI

Resumption of bus services within the district will bring in only partial relief for the fabrication sector in Tiruchi that depends substantially on manpower from Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts as well, according to industry representatives.

“There is indeed a possibility for workers to come in two-wheelers from other districts. But, daily commuting by two-wheelers will not be economically viable even for employers in the present situation, leave alone workers,” according to Rajappa Rajkumar, president of BHEL Small Industries Association (BHELSSIA).

The restoration of bus services within districts has meant an improvement in manpower availability from 20 % to 50 %. A complete remedy for manpower shortage will remain elusive if the inter-district bus services are not restored, Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said.

Resumption of bus services within the districts does not suit the fabrication sector in the region since there is active movement of workers from the neighbouring districts to Tiruchi, president of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association R. Ilango pointed out.

The manpower movement used to be ideal at the time of previous relaxation of bus services when zones encompassing clusters of districts were formed for public transport.

At present, there is a need for movement of workers between Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts to suit the fabrication industries in Thuvakudi. Likewise, a provision must be made for movement of workers between Tiruchi and Pudukottai for the benefit of industries in at Mathur, Mr. Ilango said.