Intra-district public bus services set to resume on Tuesday

TNSTC buses being disinfected in Tiruchi on Monday.

31 August 2020 17:45 IST

TNSTC authorities are making all arrangements

TIRUCHI

Intra-district public bus services are all set to resume on Tuesday after a gap of two months with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation authorities making all arrangements for operation of its buses ensuring adherence to the government guidelines.

The services, which resumed with restrictions in June after a gap of over two months when the lockdown was clamped in late March, were suspended later that month in view of the spread of the viral infection.

Consequent to the State government's announcement on Sunday, the public transport services are set for resumption from Tuesday. Senior TNSTC officials in Tiruchi and Pudukottai regions said that the plan is to operate about 50% of the corporation buses within the respective districts.

The TNSTC Tiruchi region encompassing Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur district has a fleet of 930 buses, while the Corporation's Pudukottai Region has a total number of 383 buses. Ahead of the resuming the services from Tuesday, the TNSTC buses were disinfected on Monday in the respective depots.

The TNSTC, Tiruchi region, has a total number of 13 depots with 10 of them in Tiruchi district; two in Ariyalur and one in Perambalur. The number of depots in Pudukottai region was nine with seven depots in Pudukottai district alone and one each in Tiruchi and Thanjavur district. The bus drivers and conductors have been communicated about the resumption of services from September 1, said the officials.

The officials say although all the buses in their fleet were ready for operation the initial plan was to operate 50 per cent of the services on the day of resumption to ascertain the ground-level situation and act accordingly. The drivers and conductors have already been provided with masks, gloves and sanitisers. In Pudukottai, face shields have also been provided to the drivers and conductors additionally, says a senior TNSTC official adding that seating arrangements inside the vehicles would be made to ensure personal distancing. In Tiruchi region, the bus drivers and conductors would soon be provided with face shields as a protective measure, another senior official said.

The services would resume from the early hours on Tuesday and the buses would be operated within the jurisdiction of the respective district and head back. Passengers would be insisted to wear mask before boarding vehicles, the officials said.