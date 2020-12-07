Intimidation of public by some transgenders irks elders in the community

Intimidation of public for alms by a section of transgenders has apparently caused concern among elders in the community.

A video clip being circulated on social media in which a representative of a transgender group alleges another section that had broken away from the 'jamaat' of resorting to violent acts, has generated a debate among activists on the way of life of the community that already struggles for survival as a fringe group.

The speaker, in the video clip, goes on to describe the embarrassment caused to the transgender community as a whole by the bullying tactics bordering on shameful acts adopted by members of the other group to extract money from passengers and other sections of public in the Central Bus Stand area.

“We all belong to the ‘jamaat’ in Tiruchi, and as per its rules, we try to ply our trade without troubling the public. But this group, which has broken away from the ‘jamaat’, is very rude, and heckles people for alms. They also verbally harass bus drivers and conductors, and threaten to break the windows of the vehicles. The group members have many criminal complaints against them” says the speaker in the video clip.

‘Jamaats’ where the young transgenders are expected to pay obeisance and a part of their earnings to the leader. generally don’t have any legal standing, and offer no protection to their members, said the activist.

Senior members of the transgender community told The Hindu that taking to begging and prostitution for survival has left the third gender vulnerable to in-fighting, groupism and sexual exploitation.

“Unless we get educated and trained for better jobs, reports of such anti-social activities will continue. More often, the police do not penalise the wrong-doers,” said a trans-woman activist who requested anonymity.

Recently, a case was booked against three trans-women for alleged sexual assault of a transsexual boy in Tiruchi.

The complaint lodged by Suji, another trans-woman from Tiruchi, under the guidance of Gopi Shankar, a representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons, which was initially turned down by the No.1 Toll Gate police, was registered after the intervention of Z. Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General, Tiruchi range.

The offenders were booked under Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.