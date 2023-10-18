Intervention of consumer forum results in payment of crop insurance compensation

October 18, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Seventeen farmers in and around Alakudi in Thanjavur taluk received crop insurance compensation by approaching the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Thanjavur District.

According to V. Jeevakumar, counsel for a petitioner in the case, his client and 16 others in Alakudi, Vinnamangalam, Aymbathumelnagaram and other places insured their samba crop during 2016-17 cultivation year and suffered crop loss due to inadequate rain during that season.

They failed to get any compensation for the loss suffered by them and approached the district administration and the State government to get their grievance redressed. They moved the consumer forum in 2019 seeking a direction to the crop insurance company – New India Assurance Company – to honour their commitment to compensate the loss suffered by the petitioners under the Consumer Protection Act.

As the case went on for more than three years, the petitioners and the respondent were directed to thrash out a settlement among themselves. On September 19 this year, an agreement between both parties on deciding the quantum of each individual petitioner was arrived and submitted to the forum headed by its president K. Mohandoss and members, S. Sugunadevi and A. Azhagesan.

On September 27, the forum directed the insurance company to pay ₹86,2511 as crop loss compensation to the petitioners by crediting the individual share of compensation based on the percentage of loss suffered into their bank accounts. The amount was credited to the bank accounts of the petitioners last week, Mr. Jeevakumar added.