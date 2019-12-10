Tiruchirapalli

Internet server outage hinders tax collection

Functioning of the e-service centres and at the zonal offices of the Tiruchi City Corporation took a hit after Internet servers over the past few days. Collection of property taxes, water and sewage charges, Aadhaar related and other works came to a standstill.

The issue, which began on Saturday, has inconvenienced several residents, they say. “Server breakdown is the only explanation offered. The problem is that even the officials do not know when it will work again,” said K. Suresh, City Secretary, CPI.

The servers were down across corporation offices, including the four zonal offices.

“We changed the internet service provider recently to a private one. Since then, the problem seems to persist. We are looking to have it changed soon,” said an official of the Corporation at Ponmalai zonal office.

