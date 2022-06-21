Union Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi, participating in a yoga session held adjacent to the Sri Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Awareness rallies, yoga sessions and demonstrations marked the International Yoga Day observed by various organisations and institutions across central region on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi joined students, teachers and others in a mass yoga session held adjacent to the Sri Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur.

Speaking at the event organised by Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, in association with Archaeological Society of India, Ms. Devi, observed that yoga contributes to peace and harmony in the world and recounted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to bring about global fervour to the International Yoga Day. The Minister said yoga has to be popularised among students and be made a way of life.

Railway staff and officers, including those from the offices of the Divisional Railway Manager, Diesel Traction Training Centre, Railway Hospital and Diesel Shed besides personnel of the Railway Protection Force participated in a yoga session held in Tiruchi. Around 400 railway staff participated at the event organised in the Kallukuzhi Railway Stadium. Yoga programmes were also held at the Diesel Shed, divisional headquarters railway hospital and at the Diesel Traction Training Centre, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

Students of RSK Higher Secondary School, Boiler Plant Boys Higher Secondary School, Boiler Plant Girls Higher Secondary School and BHEL Matriculation Higher Secondary School took out an awareness rally at BHEL Township carrying placards with slogans on benefits of yoga as part of an event organised by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.,Tiruchi.

Later, they assembled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for a mass yoga session demonstrating various yoga postures. BHEL, Tiruchi, has planned week-long activities as part of celebrations including, a five-minute institutional yoga protocol for employees, yoga sessions for contract workers and apprentices at their respective work places and webinar on yoga to control life style diseases, a BHEL press release said.

The Yoga Club of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Tiruchi, organised a yoga practice session for faculty members, staff, students, alumni of the institute and the people of the community on the theme, ‘Yoga for humanity.’ A seven-day workshop on “Enlighten within,” to encourage continuous practice of yoga among students preceded the International Yoga Day celebration at the institute.

About 500 faculty members, staff and students of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchi, participated at a yoga session. Some of the alumni of the institute joined the session online. NIT, Puducherry, Karaikal, commemorated the occasion with a two-day event. Nearly 175 students, faculty and staff members participated in the event.