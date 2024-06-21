International Yoga Day celebrated

Hundreds of students participated in the special mass yoga event held at the Big Temple complex here on Friday.

Organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Tourism, Tamil Nadu Tourism Department Corporation and the Thanjavur Tourism Development Committee, the event saw participation of students from Periyar Maniammai Science and Technology (PMIST), Saint Joseph Engineering College, Kings Engineering College and other higher educational institutions.

The event lasted about 40 minutes on Friday morning wherein the participants were guided by the yoga trainer, Yoganandha, according to a TTD Committee release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.