International Yoga Day celebrated

Published - June 21, 2024 05:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of students participated in the special mass yoga event held at the Big Temple complex here on Friday.

Organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Tourism, Tamil Nadu Tourism Department Corporation and the Thanjavur Tourism Development Committee, the event saw participation of students from Periyar Maniammai Science and Technology (PMIST), Saint Joseph Engineering College, Kings Engineering College and other higher educational institutions.

The event lasted about 40 minutes on Friday morning wherein the participants were guided by the yoga trainer, Yoganandha, according to a TTD Committee release.

