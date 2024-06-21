GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International Yoga Day celebrated

Published - June 21, 2024 05:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of students participated in the special mass yoga event held at the Big Temple complex here on Friday.

Organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Tourism, Tamil Nadu Tourism Department Corporation and the Thanjavur Tourism Development Committee, the event saw participation of students from Periyar Maniammai Science and Technology (PMIST), Saint Joseph Engineering College, Kings Engineering College and other higher educational institutions.

The event lasted about 40 minutes on Friday morning wherein the participants were guided by the yoga trainer, Yoganandha, according to a TTD Committee release.

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.