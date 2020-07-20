International webinar on robotics begins

THANJAVUR

An international webinar on ‘Enabling technologies and emerging robotics use cases’ covering recent advancements in enabling technologies organised by Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science and Technology (PRIST), a deemed to be University, Thanjavur, began on Monday.

The three-day webinar, inaugurated by P. Murugesan, Chancellor, will have three sessions every day. Experts in the field of robotics from USA, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Vietnam, Brazil, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Mexico and China. Premier educational institutions and industries dealing with robotics in India are resource persons. The experts will also answer questions.

Those interested can visit https://www.prist.ac.in for further information and access to the webinar, according to an official release.