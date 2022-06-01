International tourists’ arrival yet to pick up momentum

Though the spread of COVID-19 is under control, the arrival of international tourists is yet to pick up momentum.

Tiruch-Thanjavur-Madurai, Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Puducherry and Chennai are among the popular circuits for international tourists. The tourists, mostly from European countries, who land at Tiruchi International airport, move to Thanjavur to explore the architectural marvel of Brihadeeswarar Temple, after a day’s stay in Tiruchi. While a section of them go to Puducherry and then to Chennai via Mamallapuram, others prefer to explore palatial buildings in Chettinadu, which are known for their heritage, before going to Madurai.

In addition to tourists from countries such as England, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Tiruchi gets a large number of visitors of Indian origin, mainly Tamils, who have settled in Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka. Most of them visit India to see temples, churches and mosques in and around Tiruchi and Thanjavur. There are tourists who visit Palani, Madurai and Rameswaram.

The hospitality industry that mainly caters to international tourists was upbeat until March 2020. The arrival plummeted to a great extent since the spread of COVID-19. The same situation prevailed for most parts of 2020 and 2021.

Though international flights resumed their schedule partially from the later part of 2021, it is said that there is no remarkable improvement in arrival of international tourists except workers, who went for employment in South East Asian and Middle East countries.

“There has been a steady increase in domestic travellers over the last few months. But, we hardly register the arrival of international tourists. It is yet to gain momentum,” says K. Nelson, Tourism Officer, Thanjavur.

“If guests from Malaysia come they would stay for at least 10 days in Tiruchi and move around on pilgrimage. They do shopping too. But the situation has not been revived,” says a manager of a hotel in Chathiram Bus Stand.

Industry sources said that though the Central government has resumed issuance of visas to tourists belonging to several countries, the rigid approach in visa issuance has kept the international tourists out of bounds to these parts of the region. Moreover, the volatile domestic situation of COVID-19 in various countries has also prevented the tourists from taking out overseas trip.