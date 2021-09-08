International Literacy Day observed

TIRUCHI

08 September 2021 19:14 IST

The Postgraduate and Research Department of Library and Information Sciences and the library of Bishop Heber College organised a ‘reading’ drive in commemoration of International Literacy Day on Wednesday.

Students were encouraged to read the day's newspaper to help revive the reading habit.

Addressing an audience of students from various departments at the college auditorium, Principal D. Paul Dhayabaran highlighted the importance of the reading habit as they reflected the thought process of young adults.

J. Franklin, Head, Postgraduate and Research Department of Library and Information Sciences, outlined the benefits of reading. Reading improves one’s vocabulary, develops imagination and relaxes the mind and body, he said.

R. Selvaraj, Assistant Professor, said the reading drive was aimed at creating a platform to read at one place, to promote and cultivate the reading habit among young adults and to improve the desire to read and learn.

The students were given The Hindu newspaper to read for 45 minutes. At the end of the reading, a quiz was conducted.