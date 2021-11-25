International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women observed

Members of Mahalir Aayam, a women’s welfare group, staged a protest near the Central Bus Stand on Thursday demanding safer cities for women on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The protesters demanded that the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Nirbhaya Act) and the Vishaka Guidelines be followed by the State government.

All organisations where women work or study must ensure that the Vishaka Guidelines are being duly followed, the protesters said, stating that had the Nirbhaya Act been enforced properly in the State, many cases of sexual harassment could have been avoided. “The accused would have been afraid had the laws been upheld. Because there is no fear of the law, an increasing number of cases are being reported,” said T. Vellammal, Deputy General Secretary, Mahalir Aayam.

The protesters also demanded that Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops be shut as many men consume alcohol and harass their wives and other family members.

The Bharathisadan University, Indian Association of Women's Studies, Regional Association for Women Studies and All India Women's Studies Students Forum kicked off a 16-day webinar series to commemorate the day. Each day, one university from across the country would host the programme, which would culminate on Human Rights Day- 10 December.

On Thursday, N. Shyamala, Director - South India AIDS Action Programme (SIAAP), Chennai, talked about sexual consent and violence and shared research done by her organisation among school children on the topic of consent.

M. A. Britto, Executive Director of Vaan Muhil, Tirunelveli, spoke on workplace harassment among female textile workers.

Olga Aaron, a transgender activist underscored the dire need for attention on gender-based vilification of transwomen.

Her Voice Foundation organised an awareness programme for around 40 women in Uppuparai near Palakarai. Participants were briefed on how to identify violence, how to raise complaints and other related aspects.