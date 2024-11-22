 />

International conference on information security commences

Published - November 22, 2024 05:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A two-day International conference on Applications and Techniques in Information Security (ATIS-2024) commenced a the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), Thirumalaisamudhram near here, on Friday.

According to a release, the conference, jointly organised by SASTRA and Deakin University, Australia, will look at various research dimensions of digital security and forensics. It will have sessions on Advancing Quantum Computing and Cryptography, AI-Driven Cybersecurity, Advancing Cybersecurity with Deep Learning Techniques, and Securing Connected Systems enables the young researchers, academicians, and industry professionals to enrich their understanding and look into related research challenges in a unique way.

Participating in the conference, V. Sandeep K. Shukla, Department of Computer Science and Engineering Co-Project Director, C3iHub, IIT KANPUR, said that “India must establish its own threat-hunting mechanisms rather than depending on threat intelligence services from external malware research communities. This approach enables more effective analysis, detection, and mitigation of targeted APTs while addressing bias, subjectivity, and inconsistencies in the threat attribution process” the release added.

