International conference on emergency support and disaster management at NIT-T to feature 28-hour hackathon

January 04, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI:

The first international conference on ‘Intelligent Solutions for Emergency Support and Disaster Management (ISERDM 2023) at the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) from January 9 to 11 will include a 28- hour hackathon.

The event, planned jointly with Datanetiix Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., is open to all undergraduate students who are pursuing their Bachelor’s degree: B.Sc., B.C.A., B.B.A., B. Com., B.E., and B.Tech. The participants, in teams of two, are required to propose their own problem statements in the domains of App Development, Machine Learning, Data Science and IT/Web security.

The shortlisting will be based on how fresh, innovative and novel the ideas are. Prize money worth Rs 25000/- has been planned. The hackathon will be conducted completely in offline mode, on the premises of NIT-T, a press release said.

For more details, visit https://nit-hackathon.datanetiix.com/. The poster for the event can be viewed at https://www.nitt.edu/home/Hackathon_Jan2023.pdf .

Jointly organised by the Centre of Excellence in Emergency Response Support System (CoEERSS, NIT-T, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvananthapuram, the main goal of the conference is to share and discuss solutions for Emergency Support and Disaster Management through Intelligence. Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies, the press release said.

The conference will address the pressing need for integration of intelligent solutions to address challenges in emergency support and disaster management through deliberations amongst scientists, researchers, academicians, and professionals from all over India and abroad.

The conference will be inaugurated by V.Thiruppugazh, Chairman, the Advisory Committee on Flood Mitigation for Chennai Metro, and Former Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of Home Affairs.

