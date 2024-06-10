ADVERTISEMENT

International Air Mail and Parcel service gets modest response in Thanjavur

Published - June 10, 2024 05:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The service was introduced at Thanjavur Head Postice in the year 2016 and there are about 125 bookings per month on average; International Tracked Packets service is available to 41 select countries

The Hindu Bureau

The International Air Parcel service available at the Head Post Office, Thanjavur, has received a modest response from the customers.

Inquiries reveal that International Air Parcel service with packing assistance was introduced at the Thanjavur HPO in the year 2016. The monthly parcel booking graph has gradually increased over the years and touched around 125 bookings (with packing assistance).

The products are packed as per the international parcel norms at the special counter and delivered to the addressee within a week or 10 days since the shipment was routed through the Foreign Post Office, Chennai, an official said.

The sender can book the parcel on the actual weight of the consignment and not on the volumetric weight for delivery in 219 countries covered under the IAP service. Domestic air parcel packing and bookings are accepted at Thanjavur HPO.

While the minimum chargeable weight for the parcels/packages has been fixed at 250g and the maximum weight at 20 kg, the customers intending to promote their product samples can book their parcels under International Tracked Packets service to 41 select countries.

A minimum chargeable weight of 50g and a maximum weight of 2 kg is entertained under ITP. Details can be had on phone: 9655791898 or the parcels/packets can be booked through www.indiapost.gov.in and the materials handed over at the HPO subsequently for shipment, according to N. Karthikeyan, Senior Post Master, Thanjavur HPO.

