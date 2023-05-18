HamberMenu
Internal audit team inspects widening of Ariyalur-Senthurai Road

May 18, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

An internal audit team of the State Highways Department inspected the ongoing work on widening the Ariyalur-Senthurai Road here on Thursday. The road, one of the busiest in Ariyalur district, is being widened as a four-lane road under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme (CMRDP) at an estimated cost of ₹129 crore.

The 17.20 km-long road is being developed as a four-lane highway with a road median and carriageways of 7.5 metres each. The existing road is about seven metres wide.

The team, led by Dhanasekar, Superintending Engineer, Highways (Projects), inspected the progress and the quality of works executed so far. According to sources, about 50% of the work has been completed so far and the project was scheduled to be completed by March 2024. However, the Highways Department was hoping to complete the project by the end of 2023.

The team inspected some other works too including on the Senthurai-Mathur Road, Senthurai-Nakkampadi-Kadur Road and T. Cholankurichi Road.

K. Uthandi, Divisional Engineer, Highways, Ariyalur, Aruna, Divisional Engineer (Projects), Chennai, Srikanth, Divisional Engineer, Road Safety, Villupuram, S. Chittibabu,Raja and Karunanidhi Assistant Divisional Engineers, Highways, were present.

