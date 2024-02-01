ADVERTISEMENT

Interim budget receives mixed reaction in Tiruchi region

February 01, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has evoked mixed reaction from entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises in Tiruchi region.

P. Rajappa, president, S. Gopalakrishnan, secretary of the Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association, said the industry did not expect much from the Centre as it was only an Interim Budget. At the same time, the allocation of ₹11.1 lakh crore for the infrastructural development would augur well for the industrial growth. Similarly, the allocation of funds for developing railway infrastructure would also support industries.

N. Kanagasabapathy, Chairman, of Tiruchi Trade Centre, said that the impetus on the production of a large number of carriages equivalent to Vande Bharat express trains would open up avenues for the industries. Similarly, the announcement on the allocation of ₹1 lakh crore towards extending interest-free loans for starting new industries would promote entrepreneurship. The extension of subsidies for start ups and special loan scheme for women entrepreneurs in 2024-25 was also a welcome step.

Karur

P. Gopalakrishnan, president, Karur Textile Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said that it was expected that a positive announcement would be made on production-linked incentives for home textile and apparel. However, there was no such announcement. Similarly, the micro, small and medium enterprises urged the Finance Ministry to address the consequences of failing to make payments to the suppliers within the stipulated time under Section 43 B of the Income Tax Act. However, there was no announcement to that effect. The MSMEs expected that it would be addressed in the regular budget, which would be presented by the new Government after the Lok Sabha elections.

