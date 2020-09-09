Interested in butterflies? Enrol in this online certificate course conducted by conservatory

Act for Butterflies in association with Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam will conduct a one-day online course on butterflies for those interested in identifying the winged insects, its behaviour, habitats and their conservation.

The certificate course on butterfly identification will have theoretical and practical sessions. The course will be conducted on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Microsoft teams.

The course will give an introduction to butterflies and family-wise species identification. It will cover 100 number of the species found in Tamil Nadu, south India and elsewhere in the country. The programme will also drive home the importance of butterfly conservation and their techniques besides their habitat, behaviour and feeder and nectar plants.

The course will be handled by P. Mohanprasath, founder, Aeon Charitable Trust, and Act for Butterflies.

Mr. Mohan Prasath says experts will be roped in for the course. The fee is ₹200 and a digital certificate will be provided to every participant and ₹300 for printed certificate and butterfly booklet.

More details can be obtained from Mr. Mohanprasath in the mobile number 98435-11233.