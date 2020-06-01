Interest-free loan of ₹ 210 crore to be disbursed for kuruvai cultivation

Interest-free loan to the tune of ₹210 crore will be disbursed to paddy farmers in the district for the kuruvai season, Director of Agriculture V. Dakshinamoorthy said on Monday.

The loans will be disbursed through the 122 primary agricultural cooperative credit societies in the district, Mr. Dakshinamoorthy said, while on an inspection to the district to monitor the progress of on-going works in the water bodies ahead of the release of water from Mettur Dam, which has been planned on June 12.

The department anticipates that paddy crop will be raised in an additional 27,500 acres, over and above the usual 1.02 lakh acres in the district. So far, cultivation has been started in 40,063 acres, Mr. Dakshinamoorthy said.

To ensure better yield, 582 metric tonnes of certified seeds of Aduthurai 36, 37, 43, 45 and 53, DKM 9, Ko 1, Ambai 16, and TPS 5 varieties will be made available through agricultural extension centres and private seed outlets.So far, 719 metric tonnes of certified seeds have been distributed, Mr. Dakshinamoorthy said, urging farmers to avail themselves of the utility of the 50 percent subsidy provided under Seed Village Scheme.

Likewise, 6,423 metric tonnes of urea, DAP, potash, complex and phosphate have been stocked in the primary agricultural cooperative credit societies and private outlets. Monthly distribution system will followed during June-July, he said, adding that there was adequacy of micronutrients, and bio manure.

There will be uninterrupted supply of three-phase power for 12 hours for the agricultural fields in the delta districts, he said.

Ten percent of the desilting works undertaken by the Public Works Departemnt in 'A' and 'B' canals to a length of 1,072 km have been completed. The works are expected to be completed before release of water in the river, he said.

As for the 'C' and 'D' canals, the desilting works have been carried out to a length of 3,160 km. Last year, the work was completed in such canals to a length of 1,400 km.

Accompanied by District Collector Praveen P. Nair and other senior officials, Mr. Dakshinamoorthy inspected a demonstration of mechanised planting in a 55-acre paddy field at Manganallur village in Kuttalam block.

At Sembanarkovil, he handed over four power tillers to farmers belonging to Thiruchampalli Farmer Producer Company under Kootu Pannai Thittam.