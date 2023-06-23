Interdepartmental committee to analyse cause of road accidents in Tiruchi

June 23, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With an intention to avoid increasing road accidents and to improve road safety, the Tiruchi district administration has suggested the formation of an inter-departmental road safety committee to work with the police department to analyse the cause of road accidents.

The number of motor vehicles plying on the roads has increased at a manifold level over the past few years. This also raises road safety challenges with the increasing number of fatal and nonfatal accidents. To avoid road accidents and to improve road safety, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar mooted a proposal to form an inter-departmental road safety committee during the monthly law and order review meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Tiruchi Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said the committee, with representatives from the Transport, Revenue, National, and State Highways departments, will work with the police department to analyse the cause of accidents, particularly in areas classified as accident-prone zones.

He said, after a study, the committee would submit a detailed report on the cause of the accident and suggest corrective actions to be taken. The study will also analyse road engineering by looking into the geometric alignment and design of the highways. If the cause of accidents is found to be overspeeding of vehicles and negligence, speed breakers, and barricades will be installed.

Mr. Sujit Kumar also said the Tiruchi district rural police intensified vehicle checks to avoid illegal mining and transportation of sand and other minor minerals. The police will continue to conduct the drive against drug peddlers. History sheeters and habitual offenders involved in smuggling ganja and gutka will be remanded under Goondas Act.