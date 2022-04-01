Interceptor Boat inducted at Indian Coast Guard Station, Karaikal

Indian Coast Guard vessel C-436 Interceptor Boat being re-based at Karaikal Port on Friday in the presence of Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

KARAIKAL:

The Indian Coast Guard has inducted its C-436 Interceptor Boat at Karaikal Port to give a fillip to its operations in the vast coastline of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The boat, measuring 27.63 metres in length, is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment. The sensors and machineries are capable of operating in tropical sea conditions, a press release said.

The boat is designed to carry one high-speed inflatable boat for boarding operation, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol. It can attain a maximum speed of 45 knots and has an endurance of 500 nautical miles at 20 knots of speed. The sustenance and reach, coupled with the latest and modern equipment and system, provides the vessel the capability to perform the role of an 'eagle eye' on nefarious activities, the release said.

IGCS C-436, with a complement of one officer and 12 enrolled personnel, is commanded by Assistant Commandant Virendra Kumar Yadav.

A welcome ceremony organised by the Indian Coast Guard on the maiden entry of the interceptor boat to the Karaikal Port was graced by Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj; the Commanding Officer of ICGS Karaikal; Commanding Officers of Coast Guard Ships; and representatives from stakeholders of coastal security and marine pollution.