April 16, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An interactive session with superintendents and staff of Child Care Institutions in Tiruchi district was organised on Saturday by the Child Welfare Committee. Activities of the Child Care Institutions and issues pertaining to child care and foster care were discussed. Members of the Child Welfare Committee and those from the District Child Protection Unit shared their experiences during the discussion, a press release said.