Interaction with CWMA authorities was fruitful, say farmers associations

July 08, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - THANJAVUR

The interaction with the Cauvery Water Management Authority officials in New Delhi two days ago has instilled confidence among delta farmers as the officials have reportedly considered the pleas of farmers to save the standing kuruvai crop, positively.

According to the general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, P.R. Pandian who met the CWMA chairman, Saumitra Kumar Haldar on July 6 in New Delhi along with other farmers’ representatives, the Authority was collecting information about the day-to-day developments in the delta region of Tamil Nadu since the commencement of kuruvai cultivation season.

During the interaction, the CWMA chairman and other officials sought clarifications from the farmers’ representatives regarding the water storage position at the Stanley Reservoir and the pattern of water distribution for cultivation.

When the officials wanted to know how could the standing kuruvai crop face water shortage problems in view of the 48 tmcft available at Mettur, the farmers told them that the water holding capacity of the dam had dwindled considerably as silt had accumulated for up to 30 feet.

Pointing out that the current storage would help distribute water for the next two weeks only, they have told the CWMA officials that if Karnataka fails to release water to Tamil Nadu the situation would aggravate as the Mettur dam water was also used for drinking water purpose.

They had also requested the authorities to inspect the dams in Cauvery Basin to assess the current situation since the upper riparian State has the habit of draining out the available resources during unscheduled dates presumably to avoid releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Stating that necessary steps would be initiated to save the standing kuruvai crop in Delta districts, the CWMA chairman had also assured that the farmers’ plea for inspection of dams in Cauvery Basin would be considered, said Mr. Pandian.

