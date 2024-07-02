GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inter-NCC Directorates shooting competition gets underway in Tiruchi

Published - July 02, 2024 04:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Inter Directorate Sports Shooting competition featuring 300 NCC cadets from across the country commenced at The Cadets Academy in Bikshandarkoil here on Tuesday under the aegis of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar NCC Directorate, Chennai and NCC Group Headquarters, Tiruchi.

The prestigious annual event is being held for the first time at Tiruchi in which cadets from 17 NCC Directorates will be vying for the top honours in the contest which concludes on July 15. 

The competition is conducted by 2 Tamil Nadu NCC Battalion, Tiruchi under the supervision of National Rifle Association of India officials and an independent jury appointed by the Director General NCC, New Delhi. The competition will be held in accordance with the NRAI standards and the winners will be awarded medals. Each NCC Directorate will field around 16 to 20 cadets under the Junior Men and Junior Women category.

The cadets will be using .22 calibre rifles on a 50 metre range. Trials will also be conducted for 10 metre air rifle and air pistol events. The NCC Directorate performing the best in the shooting competition will be awarded the coveted Inter Directorate Sports Shooting Trophy. The top performers in this competition will represent the DG NCC team in the pre-nationals at the All India G.V. Mavlankar Shooting Championship which is likely to be held in September, a press release said. 

