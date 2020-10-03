03 October 2020 19:58 IST

ARIYALUR

Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran on Saturday asked the officials of rural development, health and municipalities to intensify special fever camps to check the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Participating in a meeting attended by A. Saravanavelraj, Monitoring Officer, Ariyalur district, and D. Rathna, Collector, Mr. Rajendran said that the State government had been taking a number of steps to control the spread of the virus and extend the best possible treatment to the affected persons. There should be no lax on the part of the officials in conducting fever camps and other preventive steps. The spread had been controlled. However, the officials should follow proactive steps to control the virus more.

Mr. Saravanavelraj said that the officials of agriculture and cooperation should ensure the availability of fertilizers, micro-nutrients and pesticides to the farmers, who had taken up samba cultivation in the district.

Similarly, the official machinery should get ready for facing the northeast monsoon. Flood preventive steps should be completed before the start of the monsoon, the Monitoring Officer added.