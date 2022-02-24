Intense fight to bag chairman’s post in Ponnampatti

Ahead of the indirect election for the posts of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Ponnampatti Town Panchayat, the newly elected councillors have been reportedly taken to an unknown destination by a chairman aspirant in the civic body.

No political party has got sufficient numbers to get majority in the 15-member council. While the DMK candidates won in five wards, its alliance party VCK romped home in one ward. The AIADMK managed to win two wards and the DMDK won in a ward. Six independents were elected to the council. Though the DMK has emerged as the single largest party, it has to depend upon other parties to capture the posts of Chairman and Deputy Chairman, for which the indirect elections are slated to be held on March 4.

There is stiff competition between two elected councillors of the DMK for the Chairman post. N. Saranya, who was elected from ward 15 and Abdul Salam, who was elected from ward 5, are making earnest efforts to win over the confidence of other elected councillors. Since the declaration of the results, the aspirants are said to have started canvassing with the Independents and other councillors except the AIADMK.

Sources say that one of the aspirants has reached out to most of councillors and has taken them to an undisclosed location so as to keep the flock intact.