Integrated farming system to be promoted in seven central districts

05 June 2020 18:47 IST

It will encourage farmers to do activities towards doubling their income

TIRUCHI

The Agriculture Department, in association with the Horticulture and Animal Husbandry Departments, will implement the Integrated Farming System (IFS) phase III under the National Agriculture Development Project in 23 districts in the State this year, including seven central districts.

The project, which seeks to promote a holistic approach to farming, would encourage beneficiary-farmers to take up a host of allied activities towards doubling their income.

The IFS would be implemented in the core delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, besides Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur and Ariyalur in the central region this year. Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Vellore, Salem, Thiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Erode Tiruppur, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga and Tirunelveli are the other districts where the scheme is to be implemented.

Selected beneficiaries would be given a subsidy of ₹60,000 per IFS unit whose cost would work out to ₹1.21 lakh which includes components such as agriculture, kitchen garden, milch cow/buffalo, goats, backward poultry birds, vermicompost units, horticulture fruit plants, apiary units, agro forestry-fodder trees, compost pit and livestock shelter. About 2,500 IFS units are to be promoted during the year under the initiative in these districts.

According to Agriculture Department officials, in Tiruchi and other districts, IFS units have been promoted as a pilot project last year. About 99 units were promoted last year in Manachanallur in Tiruchi district with a subsidy of ₹1 lakh each (the subsidy has since been reduced to ₹60,000).

During the current year, 50 units each would be promoted in Manapparai and Manikandam blocks. According to P. Asokan, Joint Director of Agriculture, preliminary enrolment of eligible farmers is under way in the two blocks. About 25 % of the beneficiaries would be farmers from Scheduled Caste. Individual applications would be processed after inspection by officers of the required land and other facilities with the applicants.

Deputy Director of Agriculture (central schemes) B. Elangovan said the scheme would involve a convergence of various farm activities and seek to utilise the efficiency of farmers and the land to the maximum.

Recycling of farm waste and organic farming would also be encouraged under the project. “By adopting a holistic approach and taking up agriculture, horticulture and other allied activities simultaneously, farmers will be able to get gainful employment, achieve self-sufficiency and generate income round the year,” he said.