Integrated Centre for Seed Certification declared open in Tiruchi

An Integrated Centre for Seed Certification of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, established under the National Agriculture Development Programme (NADP), was declared open in the city on Friday.

The centre, sanctioned at an estimate of ₹2.80 crore under the NADP 2022-23, has been established at the Agriculture Extension Centre complex at Puthur in the city. The centre will function as a one-stop shop for farmers with respect to seed testing and certification.

The centre will house a seed testing laboratory and offices spread over an area of 10,000 s. ft. in the ground plus first floor of the new building. The offices of seed certification and organic certification, which were functioning elsewhere in the city, would now function from the centre.

The centre was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar were present.