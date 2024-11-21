Integrated bus terminus to be ready by Pongal: Minister

TIRUCHI

The Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT), coming up at Panjapur in the city, is likely to be opened by mid-January.

“We are working towards completing the IBT works by Pongal,” Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said during a brief interaction with reporters in the city on Thursday. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the bus stand, he added.

Later in the day, Mr.Nehru inspected the progress of construction of the IBT and directed the officials to expedite the laying of the approach to the terminus. He directed the Tangedco officials to erect a sub-station planned at the IBT complex at the earliest. He told the officials to allocate two acres in the complex for the Police Department for construction of the required buildings for ensuring the security of the terminus.

The IBT along with a truck terminal and multi-purpose service centre is being established at a cost of ₹492.55 crore. The IBT is being built under the package I and the truck terminal under package II.

Recently, additional works such as construction of additional toilets, installation of fire prevention equipment, surveillance cameras, LED screens and lights, six lifts and an equal number of elevators, at a cost of ₹99 crore at the IBT was sanctioned. An omni bus stand is also being established on the south eastern side of the IBT at a cost of ₹17.60 crore, an official release said.

Earlier, at a function, Mr.Nehru laid the foundation stone for construction of an additional floor of the Siddha wing of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for accommodating inpatients. The building would be built at a cost of ₹35.57 lakh.

He inaugurated various works executed at a cost opf ₹18.44 crore and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹46.25 crore to 1,576 beneficiaries.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M.Anbazhagan and other officials were present.