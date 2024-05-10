GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Integrated Bus Terminus in Tiruchi likely to be inaugurated in July

About 85% of the ₹349-crore project had been completed in phase I and the contractor has been told to complete all the work by the end of June

Published - May 10, 2024 05:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Nearly 200 workers have been deployed at the site of the Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur in Tiruchi.

Nearly 200 workers have been deployed at the site of the Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

With the construction work reaching the final stages, the Tiruchi City Corporation plans to open the Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur on the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway in July.

It was with the aim of shifting the Central Bus Stand from Cantonment, which has been struggling to cope with the sharp increase in the number of passengers and private and State-owned buses, the Corporation decided to build an integrated bus terminus at Panjapur and began the construction work in October 2022.

It is being taken up at an estimate of ₹349 crore. While the Corporation contributes ₹50 crore from its general fund, the grant from the State government stands at ₹140 crore and the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (TUFIDCO) contributes ₹159 crore as loan.

Though the civic body originally planned to complete the construction work by December last, it could complete only around 65% of the work and it consumed more time and energy for the foundation work and raising columns. Work for laying platforms and the multiutility centre, which would house small shops, restaurants, offices, and a mini hall, began only in March 2023.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru visited the construction site at least once in two or three weeks till the Model Code of Conduct came into force. Similarly, Director of Municipal Administration S. Sivarasu visited the site twice to expedite the work.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that 85% of the work had been completed in phase-I. The work was divided into basement portion and non-basement portion. Almost all civil works of the ground and first floor were completed. Roof work of the basement portion had been completed. Plastering work were over. All ramps were completed.

Electrical and plumbing work had been taken up in full swing. Similarly, woodwork was on. More than 200 skilled and semi skilled workers had been engaged at the site. Instructions were given to the contractors to complete the work by June. The Corporation would be in a position to operate buses from the new Integrated Bus Terminus. It would most likely be inaugurated in July.

