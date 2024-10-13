Integrated Bus Terminus in Tiruchi likely to be inaugurated in January

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Saturday directed officials to expedite the construction of the Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur on the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway so as to inaugurate the facility in January 2025.

Mr. Nehru inspected the progress of the project along with Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan and senior officials of the Corporation.

According to a senior Corporation official, Mr. Nehru told the officials to expedite the remaining works by December. He instructed them to complete the supportive infrastructure and amenities for passengers planned on the bus bays, such as commercial outlets, food stalls, ATMs and sanitary complexes, before commissioning the project.

The progress of the project was reportedly hampered as the civic body awaited additional funds from the State government due to cost escalation. However, a sum of of ₹99 crore has been sanctioned to complete the pending work and the multi-utility facility centre.

About 90% of the construction works had already been completed, and electrical, carpentering and plumbing works had been undertaken. With the additional funds, work on roofing, air-conditioning in the passenger waiting area, and pending work in the utility centre would be implemented.

Earlier in August, the Minister had set a target of opening the terminus within 90 days. However, taking into account the northeast monsoon and delays in accruing the additional funds, the deadline had been postponed to December. He also asked the officials to convene regular review meetings to monitor the progress of the project.

The civic body began constructing the terminus and truck terminal in October 2022 at a cost of ₹349.98 crore.