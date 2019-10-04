Insure crop early, ryots told

Collector A. Annadurai has urged ryots to insure their samba/thaladi crop early so as to receive crop loss compensation in case of natural calamities.

In a press release, the Collector pointed out that November 30 would be cut-off date for crop loss suffered at the plantation stage itself, December 15 for the cases where the crop lost after plantation and March 15, 2020 for post-harvest loss.

Farmers were advised to ensure that their crop was insured as and when the loan was sanctioned to them or insure their crop raised by them with own fund through e-seva centres, banks or cooperative societies and not to wait till the last date for insurance for this season – December 15, 2019. The premium for insurance has been fixed at ₹495 per acre, the release added.