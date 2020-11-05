Insure before monsoon sets in, farmers told

Collector M. Govinda Rao has urged farmers who have taken up samba/thaladi cultivation in Thanjavur district to insure their crop before the monsoon turns active over the Delta districts.
In a press release, the Collector has pointed out that it would not be possible to insure the standing crop once it gets affected due to heavy rain or inundation. Thus, he urged the farmers not to wait till the last date of December 15, 2020, for paying the crop insurance premium of ₹489 per acre to get their crop insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for Paddy-II for the year 2020.
By remitting ₹489 as crop insurance premium, farmers could insure their crop for a sum of ₹32550, he said in a press release.
