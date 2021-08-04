Insurance employees protest

photo: M. Srinath

TIRUCHI: Employees of public sector general insurance companies staged a protest against the privatisation of state-owned insurance companies here on Wednesday.

The employees of the general insurance companies demanded the withdrawal of the The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill 2021. They said that the Bill would lead to the complete privatisation of general insurance companies. It is public sector organisations that uphold social justice in the country and without them, poor, downtrodden and marginalised would not be able to access their rights, the protesters said.

They also said that their pension schemes have not been updated in many months and demanded that it be looked into.