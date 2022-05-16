Insufficient funding not a deterrent to holding YSSP 2022 in central region

May 16, 2022 21:00 IST

‘It is a matter of pride to organise the event, irrespective of the cost factor’

TIRUCHI

Colleges in the region are keenly conducting the Young Student Scientist Programme of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, though the funding is not sufficient.

The allotment of ₹3 lakh has not been revised over the years for the residential programme spanning 15 days. The inflation and wholesale price index has not been factored, putting the pressure on the host institutions, according to an organiser.

"Nevertheless, it is a matter of pride to organise the event, irrespective of the cost factor. We choose to conduct the event as a reflection of educational social responsibility," another organiser said.

In the central region, the YSSP is currently under way in AVC College (Autonomous) for students of erstwhile Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts; at Bharat College of Science and Management, Thanjavur for students of Thanjavur and Pudukottai; and at Jamal Mohammed College, Tiruchi, for students of Tiruchi and Karur districts.

Forty students of class 9 in every district gets the opportunity to get exposed to science and research. Students are chosen from Government, Panchayat and other Schools based on their performance, and are given special expoxure to Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Environmental sciences, and Computer sciences.

The sessions are handled by well-qualified faculty members. The students are given theoretical instruction during morning sessions and the afternoons are spent on practical work where they are allowed to do the experiments independently. They also undertake field visits on Saturday and Sunday.

Students exercise the freedom to seek guidance from the resource persons for pursuing a scientific career. Towards the end of the programme, the students are divided into groups and they are made to work on special science and technology projects in different disciplines. They are also encouraged to make models and do experiment when they are back to their schools, a senior professor said.

An exhibition of the models made by the students during the course is arranged during the valedictory function of the programme.

The annual budget fixed by the TNSCST being ₹30 lakh for conducting the YSSP in chosen colleges in 20 districts, there is little that the Council has been able to do to address the cost factor.

Due to the pandemic, the YSSP could not be conducted for two years, and the cost factor was also not taken up for discussion at the highest levels, it is learnt.