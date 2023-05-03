ADVERTISEMENT

Insufficient allocation of desilting works in delta region resented

May 03, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Organisations Committee has expressed its displeasure over the ‘meagre allocation’ of ₹80 crores for desilting works to be carried out in the delta region.

Addressing the media after inspecting the present condition of the Bamani river near Mannargudi on Wednesday, committee president P.R. Pandian said the allocation of ₹80 crore for the desilting of irrigation channels and other water bodies in the delta region would not serve any purpose.

Urging the State to allocate sufficient funds for executing the works, he called upon the government to approach Asian Development Bank seeking funds for the execution of desilting and reviving of irrigation channels and water bodies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, for instance, the then Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, launched the revival of confluences in the delta region at an estimated cost of ₹952 crore with ADB assistance. In the first phase, the confluences of Harichandra, Adappar, Mulliyar, Vellaiyaru and Maraikakoraiyar and some portions of the rivers were desilted and rebuilt at a cost of ₹542 crore.

It was also planned to desilt and strengthen the bund of the Bamani and Koraiyar rivers in the second phase. However, the project failed to take off and the two river beds were now covered by bushes and wild growth, he added,

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US