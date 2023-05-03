Insufficient allocation of desilting works in delta region resented

May 03, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Organisations Committee has expressed its displeasure over the ‘meagre allocation’ of ₹80 crores for desilting works to be carried out in the delta region.

Addressing the media after inspecting the present condition of the Bamani river near Mannargudi on Wednesday, committee president P.R. Pandian said the allocation of ₹80 crore for the desilting of irrigation channels and other water bodies in the delta region would not serve any purpose.

Urging the State to allocate sufficient funds for executing the works, he called upon the government to approach Asian Development Bank seeking funds for the execution of desilting and reviving of irrigation channels and water bodies.

In 2016, for instance, the then Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, launched the revival of confluences in the delta region at an estimated cost of ₹952 crore with ADB assistance. In the first phase, the confluences of Harichandra, Adappar, Mulliyar, Vellaiyaru and Maraikakoraiyar and some portions of the rivers were desilted and rebuilt at a cost of ₹542 crore.

It was also planned to desilt and strengthen the bund of the Bamani and Koraiyar rivers in the second phase. However, the project failed to take off and the two river beds were now covered by bushes and wild growth, he added,