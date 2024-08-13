Institutions jubilant over NIRF rankings

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has been recognised for its performance as one of the top 50 research institutions in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2024) listing released by the Union Ministry of Education on Monday. This year, BDU was ranked 48th position among top 50 research institutions in India, with a score of 44.41 for the first time.

It marks a notable achievement for BDU, which also rose fifteen places in the overall category to claim the 55th spot from 70th place in 2023. In a statement on Tuesday, vice-chancellor Prof. M. Selvam attributed the success to the hard work of the university’s faculty, students and staff.

Meanwhile, Makarand Madhao Ghangrekar, director, National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY) in Karaikkal, congratulated the institution’s staff and students for achieving the 97th position in the NIRF 2024 listing of top 100 engineering colleges.

Mr. Ghangrekar said in a statement that NITPY had grown exponentially in recent years in terms of infrastructure development, creation of research facilities, faculty and staff strength, research publications, granting of patents, and outreach activities. He added that steps are being taken for further growth of the institute and improvement in ranking in forthcoming years.

