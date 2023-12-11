Institutions in Tiruchi celebrate Bharathiar’s 142nd birth anniversary

December 11, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Educational institutions in Tiruchi celebrated the 142nd birth anniversary of Tamil poet and patriot Subramania Bharathi with a host of literary events on Monday.

Bharathidasan University’s Bharathiar Chair and National Service Scheme cell jointly hosted a function.

. In his address, BDU Controller of Examinations S. Srinivasan Raghavan said Bharathiar’s works had inspired Indians to fight for Independence. “Through his powerful imagination, he showed Indians how freedom would be celebrated even before the country gained Independence.”

Academic K. Thilakavathy of Tamil University, Thanjavur, spoke on Bharathi’s work towards human and social welfare.

Prizes were given to students who won speech and song competitions based on Bharathi’s writings. Short skits themed around the poet’s work were staged during the function.

At SRM Arts and Science College in Irungalur, Subramania Bharathi’s birth anniversary was celebrated with an oratory competition organised in association with Central Institute of Classical Tamil. Students spoke on the theme Paarukullae nalla nadu, engal Bharatha nadu.

Third-year B.Com (CA) student Keerthi Sri won the first prize, followed by Mohamed Abdulla (third-year B.Com) in second place and Abhirami (first-year B.Com CS), in third.

