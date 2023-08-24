HamberMenu
Institutions celebrate their alumni’s role in Moon mission

August 24, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sweets being distributed to students of Railway Mixed High School in Ponmalai on Thursday.

Sweets being distributed to students of Railway Mixed High School in Ponmalai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Educational institutions in Tiruchi are in a jubilant mood as a few of their alumni have been part of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, that has earned the nation plaudits worldwide.

Project director P. Veeramuthuvel is the son of former Railway technician P. Palanivel and an alumnus of the Railway School in Villupuram, besides holding a Masters in Engineering (ME) from National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T).

“We are very happy and proud of Mr. Veeramuthuvel’s achievement as the mission’s project director. There’s no doubt that his work for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will leave a lasting impact on generations of budding engineers,” G. Aghila, director, NIT-T, told The Hindu.

“Besides this, our Civil Engineering department faculty member K. Muthukumaran has worked on lunar soil stimulant for this mission; it is an honour for NIT-T to be part of the landmark event,” she said.

Expressing their happiness over Mr. Veeramuthuvel’s achievement, Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam and Southern Railway employees distributed sweets to the students of Railway Mixed High School in Ponmalai, Tiruchi on Thursday.

“We feel immensely proud of Mr. Veeramuthuvel, especially since he is a product of Railway School, and his father is a Southern Railway employee. We hope his story will inspire government school students to study hard and achieve greater milestones in space research. He will be a role model for all Railway School students,” said K.C. Neelamegam, state treasurer, Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam.

G. Kamesh Guru, a 2005-2008 batch Mechanical Engineering diploma graduate of Seshasayee Institute of Technology, Ariyamangalam, and MS (Non-destructive Testing) from NIT-T, has also been part of the mission as a scientist in the launch vehicle and satellite propulsion systems of the Chandrayaan - 3 mission.

