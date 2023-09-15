ADVERTISEMENT

Institutions celebrate Engineers’ Day

September 15, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Educational institutions and professional bodies celebrated Engineers’ Day on Friday with special lecture programmes to highlight innovations and developments in the field.

Engineers’ Day is observed every year on September 15 across the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of civil engineer, statesman and administrator M. Visvesvaraya and recognise the contributions made by him in the field of science and technology.  At an event organised by Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School in Tiruchi, Satyanarayan R. Chakravarthy professor of Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, co-founder, Agnikul Cosmos and The ePlane Company, spoke on how high-speed transport, particularly that powered by electricity, was making inroads in India.

Mr. Chakravarthy highlighted the use of hyper-loop technology to send satellites into space, and gas turbines that could control emissions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchi Local Centre (IEI TLC) at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) campus, celebrated the day by hosting a talk by N. Gopalaswamy, former director, Dalmia Cements. Mr. Gopalaswamy focused on the theme: ‘Engineering a resilient future: Building stronger, smarter, safer.’ B. Balasubramanian, IEI TLC chairman, spoke.

Meanwhile B. Pajaniappane, chief engineer, Public Works Department, Puducherry, addressed a gathering organised by the student chapters of IEI at National Institute of Technology – Puducherry (NITPY) on Friday. Mr. Pajaniappane advised students to become technocrats and strive to make the world better with their skills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US