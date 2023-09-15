HamberMenu
Institutions celebrate Engineers’ Day

September 15, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Educational institutions and professional bodies celebrated Engineers’ Day on Friday with special lecture programmes to highlight innovations and developments in the field.

Engineers’ Day is observed every year on September 15 across the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of civil engineer, statesman and administrator M. Visvesvaraya and recognise the contributions made by him in the field of science and technology.  At an event organised by Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School in Tiruchi, Satyanarayan R. Chakravarthy professor of Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, co-founder, Agnikul Cosmos and The ePlane Company, spoke on how high-speed transport, particularly that powered by electricity, was making inroads in India.

Mr. Chakravarthy highlighted the use of hyper-loop technology to send satellites into space, and gas turbines that could control emissions.

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchi Local Centre (IEI TLC) at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) campus, celebrated the day by hosting a talk by N. Gopalaswamy, former director, Dalmia Cements. Mr. Gopalaswamy focused on the theme: ‘Engineering a resilient future: Building stronger, smarter, safer.’ B. Balasubramanian, IEI TLC chairman, spoke.

Meanwhile B. Pajaniappane, chief engineer, Public Works Department, Puducherry, addressed a gathering organised by the student chapters of IEI at National Institute of Technology – Puducherry (NITPY) on Friday. Mr. Pajaniappane advised students to become technocrats and strive to make the world better with their skills.

