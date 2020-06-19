Institutional quarantine facility set up at 7 places

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar inaugurating the MRI scanner at Karur Government Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Move to accommodate those coming from abroad, other states or districts

KARUR

Institutional quarantine facilities to accommodate persons coming from abroad, other States or districts have been created at seven places, including a private engineering college in Karur district.

Only those with valid e-passes are being allowed to enter the district and all those coming into the district will be quarantined at the facilities for a week and tested for the novel corona virus. Those testing positive for COVID 19 would be sent to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH) for treatment while the others will remain in the quarantine facilities.

Those who can afford it can also opt for paid hotel stay but would be monitored by the health authorities. Those quarantined at the facilities would be sent home only after being tested again after a week, the district authorities have said.

Institutional quarantine facilities have been created at the Kulithalai Government Hospital with 91 beds, Velayuthampalayam and Manmangalam GHs with 60 beds each, Mayilampatti GH with 66 beds and Aravakurichi and Pallapatti GHs with 10 beds each. This apart, another institutional quarantine facility has been established at the M.Kumarasamy Engineering College at Velayuthampalayam in the district with 348 beds. Samples are lifted from all those accomodated at the facilities.

Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar, while speaking after inaugurating new equipment including a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner at the KGMCH, said that as on Friday 98 persons were at the Kumarasamy Engineering College quarantine facility. “Only those who have not tested positive are kept at the institutional quarantine and provided with free food and other basic amenities at the facilities,” he said.

All those who test positive for the novel corona virus are sent to the KGMCH, where 1,000 beds have been kept ready to handle COVID 19 patients.

Mr.Vijayabhaskar also disclosed that as of now only 30 COVID 19 positive patients, including 27 from Karur district and three from Namakkal district, are undergoing treatment at the KGMCH, a designated hospital for treating COVID cases in the region. As many as 464 persons have been discharged after treatment from the hospital so far, he said and commended the dedicated service rendered by the hospital doctors and para medical staff.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the MRI scanner installed at a cost of ₹6.50 crore, an endoscope acquired at a cost of ₹21 lakhs and an orthopaedic operation theatre established at an estimate of ₹47 lakhs at the KGMCH in the presence of its Dean E.Theranirajan and other officials.