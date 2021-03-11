Institution of Engineers pitches for gender balance

TIRUCHI

11 March 2021 17:51 IST

The Institution of Engineers (India) Tiruchi Local Centre (IEI- TLC ) celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday by reiterating its commitment to bringing about gender balance in society.

As part of the celebration, the Young Woman Engineer Award 2021 was presented to O. Darshana of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi in recognition of her contribution to engineering and technology. The award consists of a plaque and a certificate.

Encouraging competent women with opportunities for professional progression was a vital factor for building a more gender-balanced world, N. Kumaresan, Chairman, IEI-TLC, said while presenting the award in the presence of Honorary Secretary A. Anand and S. Samidas, Member, Awards Evaluation Committee.

Speaking on a virtual platform, Renuka Gera, Director, Industrial Systems and Products, Bharat Heavy Electricals, New Delhi, and chief guest, said the ability of multi-tasking and building leadership qualities would enable women to development of self and country.