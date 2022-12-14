Institution of Engineers (India) to resume offline programme next month

December 14, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchi local centre, will be resuming its offline programme in the post-covid phase next month.

An all-India workshop is to be conducted in association with the Electrical Engineering department, Anna University BIT campus, on the premises of the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

All through the duration of covid lockdown and after easing of the restrictions, the IEI, Tiruchi local centre, had been conducting its weekly lecture programmes focussing on bridging the industry-institution gap in online mode.

The offline programme which will take place on January 4 and 5 will be on the theme ‘Renewable Energy Integration with Energy Storage Systems’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The objective of the workshop is to equip the participants with a technical know-how on efficient approaches for the integration of Renewable energy systems and energy storage devices, member of the managing council of Tiruchi local centre S. Dharmalingam said in a press release.

Topics proposed to be covered in this workshop encompass growth of renewable energy sector in India; overview of power generation from renewables; challenges of integrating variable renewable energy sources with the power grid; grid stability; and various Energy storage Technologies. Resource persons from leading institutions like BHEL, NIT, and Anna University will engage over 120 delegates at the workshop, the press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US