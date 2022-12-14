Institution of Engineers (India) to resume offline programme next month

December 14, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchi local centre, will be resuming its offline programme in the post-covid phase next month.

An all-India workshop is to be conducted in association with the Electrical Engineering department, Anna University BIT campus, on the premises of the institution.

All through the duration of covid lockdown and after easing of the restrictions, the IEI, Tiruchi local centre, had been conducting its weekly lecture programmes focussing on bridging the industry-institution gap in online mode.

The offline programme which will take place on January 4 and 5 will be on the theme ‘Renewable Energy Integration with Energy Storage Systems’.

The objective of the workshop is to equip the participants with a technical know-how on efficient approaches for the integration of Renewable energy systems and energy storage devices, member of the managing council of Tiruchi local centre S. Dharmalingam said in a press release.

Topics proposed to be covered in this workshop encompass growth of renewable energy sector in India; overview of power generation from renewables; challenges of integrating variable renewable energy sources with the power grid; grid stability; and various Energy storage Technologies. Resource persons from leading institutions like BHEL, NIT, and Anna University will engage over 120 delegates at the workshop, the press release said.