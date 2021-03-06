Institute Day celebrated at NIT-T

TIRUCHI

Ability to think out-of-the-box, confidence to take risks, capability to motivate and giving back to society are all facets of a good leader, Vikas Swarup, Secretary, Union Ministry of External Affairs has said.

The four facets of leadership that will lead India to be a pioneer of innovation are creativity, curiosity, communication and contribution to society, Mr. Swarup said addressing students at National Institute of Technology- Tiruchi on the occasion of Institute Day.

Mr. Swarup said that this was the most exciting era of innovation and inspiration and that students must lead the race for new ideas. He also appreciated the community outreach programmes undertaken by the institute including the low-cost street vacuum cleaner, solar cold storage for farmers, and coaching classes for underprivileged children.

NITT Director Mini Shaji Thomas said the instittution was the only NIT to appear in QS World University Rankings. The institute had also moved up in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking. It was first among NITs and ninth among engineering institutes.

The institute had selected to be part of the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) mission, she added.

Chairman, Board of Governor, Bhaskar Bhat, and Academic Dean, Ramakalyan Ayyagari also took part in the event.

Students who excelled in academics and faculty who contributed to research publications and citations were honoured with awards at the event.