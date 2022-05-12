Install CCTVs in buses: CoP

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan on Thursday asked privatebus operators to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in all city buses in order to check crimes in buses, bus stands and bus stops.

Presiding over a meeting of owners of private bus transports here, Mr. Karthikeyan said that there had been instances of chain snatching, pickpocketing and other crimes in moving buses in the city. Habitual offenders had the habit of repeating the crimes sometimes. They could be checked to a great extent with the support of bus crew members. They should share inputs with the police if they come across the offenders. The importance of CCTV had been felt in detecting and checking the crimes at various places. Hence, the bus operators should install CCTVs in all buses plying within the city limit. It could support the police to detect crimes being committed in moving buses.

Mr. Karthikeyan added that instances such as assaulting bus crews under the influence of alcohol and teasing of woman passengers could also be checked effectively if CCTVs were installed in buses.

Responding to the demand of the Police Commissioners, the bus owners, who took part in the meeting, promised to install CCTVs in buses as early as possible.