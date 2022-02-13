Inspection of Tiruchi-Karaikudi electrified stretch on Feb. 17

Project carried out at a cost of around ₹100 crore

With overhead electrification works on Tiruchi-Pudukottai-Karaikudi broad gauge section completed, the stage is all set for statutory inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern and South Central Circles, will inspect the 90-km route on February 17. A senior railway official said the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will begin the one-day inspection by travelling on board a special train from Tiruchi junction to Karaikudi junction. The CRS would inspect the overhead electrical equipment installed along the stretch, stations en route and level-crossing gates as part of the programme.

The CRS would be accompanied by the Chief Project Director, Railway Electrification, Chennai, and top officials of Southern Railway and Madurai Railway Division. The broad gauge section falls under the limits of Madurai Division. The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification carried out the overhead electrification works on the section at a cost of around ₹100 crore. As part of the project, a traction substation was constructed at Karaikudi junction. The official said the CRS would conduct a speed trial on board a special train that would be hauled by an electrified locomotive from Karaikudi to Tiruchi the same day. Only after obtaining the mandatory clearance and authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, electrified locomotives could be operated on the section.

At present, passenger and freight trains from Karaikudi to Tiruchi were being hauled by diesel locomotives. Overhead electrification works were under way from Karaikudi to Manamadurai, the official added.