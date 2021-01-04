Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre gets a bigger fodder plot

Tiruchi

04 January 2021 17:30 IST

The Forest Department has expanded the area of the fodder plot within the sprawling Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre premises at M.R. Palayam for fodder requirements of the seven captive elephants being taken care of by it.

Officials of the department had initially created the fodder plot on an area measuring two hectares on a trial basis a few months ago by raising green fodder for the pachyderms.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the fodder plot area has now been expanded from two hectares to five hectares in which Cumbu Napier grass and other green fodder were being raised to cater to the fodder requirements of the pachyderms which were translocated to the rehabilitation centre from different places since September 2019. The area has been created in a portion of the nearly 20-hectare Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre which is functioning within a huge reserved forest area adjoining the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway a few kilometres from Tiruchi.

“The Forest Department has expanded the fodder plot area to five hectares now within the centre with the long-term objective of becoming self-sustaining,” said S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests, Thanjavur Circle, holding additional charge of Tiruchi Circle. Care has been taken to ensure that only organic manure is applied for raising the green fodder, he said.

Plans were afoot to raise saplings of various tree species inside the centre to add to the nutritional requirements of the elephants and with the objective of further improving the green cover. Raising of tree species is also aimed at creating a natural forest area for the elephants each of which require about 250 kg of green fodder every day, he said adding that water sources have been created inside the centre both for requirements of the animals and for the fodder plot.

In addition to green fodder, sugarcane, fruits, vegetables, ragi, cooked rice, jaggery and mineral mixture were also being fed to the elephants to make it a balanced diet. The diet was being given as per the advice of a veterinarian who periodically monitors the health condition of the animals. The animals were being taken for morning and evening walks within the centre where walking paths have been created to keep them physically active and agile, said Mr. Ramasubramanian.

The centre which is equipped with a host of surveillance cameras has separate sheds for each animal, a kitchen to cook food for the pachyderms, bathing pond, bathing shower, water trough and mud pond besides quarters for a team of mahouts who take care of the elephants.

The centre became functional in early September 2019 when the first captive elephant ‘Malachi’ was translocated from Madurai. Subsequently, five more captive elephants were translocated to the rehabilitation centre including three pachyderms owned by the Kanchi Mutt. The seventh captive elephant ‘Deivanai’ was translocated from the Tiruppankundram Sri Subramania Swamy Temple in Madurai district to the centre in June last year during the lockdown period.