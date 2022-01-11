Inscription in Tamil-Grantha script found in Karur village

‘It will be shifted safely to District Government Museum’

A stone inscription, believed to date back to 9th century CE, has been found at Sengalipalayam in Karur district.

Collector T. Prabhushankar, after an inspection, said the inscription in Tamil-Grantha script was found in a private land.

The village, situated on the south bank of the Amaravathi river, has remnants of a Sivan and a Perumal temple. One of the stones of the Sivan temple has a 13-line inscription on one side.

“The first 10 lines of the inscription records a donation of a piece of land made by Nirandevi, wife of Sri Thennavan Vanjivel Iravikuvan, for lighting of a lamp and offering thiru amudhu to Mahadevar of the Keezhkudaiyur Sivan Temple. The last three lines is a sloka in Sanskrit. Experts indicate that the inscription could date back to the 9th century CE,” Mr. Prabhushankar said.

Karur had been referred to as Vanji in inscriptions found elsewhere too, he pointed out.

The inscription and a few other sculptures found there by officials would be shifted safely to Karur Government Museum, the Collector said and added that steps would be taken to conduct a study of the inscription and the site by archaeologists soon.